UN rights chief Bachelet calls for intl role in Khashoggi probe

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Tuesday for international experts to be involved in an independent investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Access to evidence and witnesses should be also provided, Reuters quoted Bachelet as saying. In a statement, Bachelet also urged Saudi Arabia to reveal the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s body. A forensic examination and autopsy are crucial elements in an investigation into the “shockingly brazen crime” carried out in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2, the official added.