Ex-nurse admits to killing 100 patients in Germany

A German former nurse accused of killing 100 patients in his care admitted to the murders on the opening day of his trial, RTE reported Tuesday. Asked by the presiding judge at the court in the northern city of Oldenburg whether the charges against him were accurate, Niels Hoegel replied “yes.” The 41-year-old said: “What I have admitted took place.” He is accused of killing the patients with legal drugs out of “boredom.” Hoegel was jailed in February 2015 for two murders and several attempted murders of intensive-care patients at the Delmenhorst hospital near the northern city of Bremen.