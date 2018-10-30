Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Yutu batters N. Philippines

Strong Typhoon Yutu battered the northern Philippines on Tuesday, and officials were hopeful that successful evacuations would help avoid a repeat of the death and destruction wrought by a powerful storm last month, AP reports. More than 10,000 villagers moved to safety in the Philippines’ northern provinces before Yutu hit. The typhoon slammed into Dinapigue town in northeastern Isabela province before dawn Tuesday with sustained winds of 150 kph (93mph) and gusts of up to 210kph (130mph). It knocked down trees and power posts and ripped roofs off small houses. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Forecasters say Yutu slightly weakened after landfall and was expected to blow out of the northern Philippines later Tuesday after barging westward across provinces that were damaged by Typhoon Mangkhut in mid-September. Yutu hit the Philippines after tearing through the US Pacific territory of the Northern Mariana Islands, where it destroyed homes and delayed elections.