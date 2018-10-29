Turkey wants Saudi Arabia to conclude Khashoggi investigation as soon as possible

Ankara believes Saudi and Turkish prosecutors sharing information on the investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is useful, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday. He added that the cooperation between the two states should continue. The minister made the statement during a news conference with Azeri and Georgian foreign ministers. Cavusoglu said Saudi had proposed the visit from its public prosecutor to Turkey. He called on the kingdom to conclude the investigation as soon as possible, Reuters reported. The Saudi public prosecutor heading the investigation into the killing earlier on Monday met Istanbul’s chief prosecutor, according to Anadolu news agency.