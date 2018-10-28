Last direct presidential election underway in Georgia

Georgians are casting their ballots on Sunday in the last direct presidential election, after the nation’s constitution was amended eight years ago. Under the new law, the popular vote is to be replaced in 2024 by an electoral college, comprised of lawmakers and delegates from local administrations. The tight race is fronted by former foreign ministers, Salome Zurabishvili, and Davit Bakradze. Zurabishvili, 66, is running as an independent, but is endorsed by the ruling liberal Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia party. Her main opponent Bakradze, 46, is from the opposition European Georgia party. The vote has been marred with reports of various scuffles and fiery arguments erupting between politicians and activists at some of the polling stations.