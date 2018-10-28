All victims of Pittsburgh synagogue massacre identified

Authorities have released the names of the 11 victims killed by a gunman at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday. The victims range in age from 54 to 97 and include a husband and wife, and two brothers, officials said during a press conference on Sunday. Six other people, including four police officers were injured during the incident. The suspect, Robert Bowers, who is being treated for gunshot wounds at hospital, faces 29 counts of federal charges over the murder of the worshippers, including hate crimes and illegal use of firearms.