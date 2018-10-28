US synagogue shooter charged with 29 counts of violence & firearm charges

Robert Bowers, who gunned down 11 people inside a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and injured six, including four police officers, on Saturday, has been charged with a total of 29 counts of federal charges over the deaths of worshippers, hate crimes and illegal use of firearms. The prosecutors charged him with 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religion that led to death, 11 counts of firearm use with an intent to commit violence, four counts of obstruction of exercise of religion that resulted in the injuries to officers and three counts of use and discharge of a firearm. Speaking earlier, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated that the charges to be filed against the attacker might warrant a death penalty.

