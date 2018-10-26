Israel’s Netanyahu makes rare visit to Oman to discuss Middle East ‘peace initiatives’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gulf state of Oman on Friday and discussed peace initiatives in the Middle East with Omani leader Sultan Qaboos. The announcement was made by Netanyahu’s office after he returned home. The rare visit by an Israeli leader to Oman was not publicized beforehand. The trip comes days after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas paid a three-day visit to the Gulf country and also met Qaboos, Reuters reported. Netanyahu was accompanied on Friday by senior officials, including the head of the Mossad intelligence agency and his national security adviser. “Among the issues discussed were ways to advance the peace process in the Middle East as well as several matters of joint interest regarding the achievement of peace and stability in the Middle East,” said a joint statement by the two leaders that was issued by Netanyahu’s office.