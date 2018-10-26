Merkel says Europe wants orderly Brexit, is not debating other scenarios

Europe wants an orderly solution to Brexit and is not debating other options as Britain negotiates its withdrawal from the EU, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday. “What we aim for is to have some orderly solution. We are not dealing with the other scenarios at the moment,” she told a news conference in Prague, alongside Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis. European Council President Donald Tusk briefed European lawmakers this week that EU leaders had agreed that they would meet again to endorse a deal if their negotiator Michel Barnier judged that enough progress had been made, Reuters said. A meeting penciled in for November 17-18 is still on hold. Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Friday that technical talks on Britain’s departure from the EU were still going on.