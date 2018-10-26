Israeli defense minister picks Kochavi as nominee for next chief of staff

Israel’s Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has selected Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi as the nominee for the next chief of staff. His nomination requires approval from an appointments committee and by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet. If approved, Kochavi will start on January 1, AP reports. Lieberman’s office said in a statement on Friday that Kochavi was “the most appropriate, distinguished and experienced” to serve as the next head of the Israeli military. Current army chief Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot will step down from his post on December 31, after a nearly four-year stint as Israel’s top officer. Usually, Israel’s army chiefs serve up to four years. Kochavi, 54 previously served as commander of military intelligence, chief of northern command and most recently as Eisenkot’s deputy chief of staff.