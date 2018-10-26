Erdogan issues ‘final warning’ on Syria, says Turkey to focus attention on east of Euphrates

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday issued what he said was a “final warning” to those who would endanger Turkey’s borders. Ankara is determined to focus its attention on Syrian Kurdish fighters east of the Euphrates, Reuters reports. Erdogan made the statement at a meeting with a group of provincial leaders of his AK Party in Ankara. He said that Turkey would focus its attention east of the Euphrates in Syria, rather than the Manbij area, citing the presence of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist group.