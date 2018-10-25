Amnesty cites ‘shameful’ treatment of Turkish civil servants purged after coup

Amnesty International on Thursday criticized what it says is the “shameful” treatment of Turkish civil servants who were dismissed after the 2016 failed coup. Almost 130,000 public sector workers were fired by decree during a post-coup state of emergency because of their alleged links to the plotters or terrorist organizations, AFP reported. Those who believe they were wrongfully sacked can apply to a special commission to have their case reviewed and either be reinstated or compensated. Amnesty said many were fired with no explanations given, therefore making it hard to challenge the dismissals. A majority are still “awaiting justice” and face “an uncertain future,” Amnesty said, adding that so far only 6,000 had returned to their jobs. The dismissals included more than 33,500 teachers and 31,500 police officers.