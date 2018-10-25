UN sees ‘ongoing genocide’ against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims

A genocide against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims is still continuing, UN investigators said as they presented a report to the Security Council. Marzuki Darusman, chairman of the UN Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, said that beyond mass killings, the conflict included the ostracization of the population, prevention of births, and widespread displacement in camps. “It is an ongoing genocide,” he told reporters. The 444-page report, first made public last month, called on the council to refer the issue to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, or to create an ad hoc tribunal, as was done with the former Yugoslavia, AFP reported.