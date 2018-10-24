NATO doesn’t want new Cold War, nuclear arms race in Europe – Stoltenberg

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday he did not see the alliance’s member states deploying more nuclear weapons in Europe as a response to “the new Russian missile,” AFP reported. “We don’t want a new Cold War,” the alliance's secretary general told reporters. “We don’t want a new arms race.” Stoltenberg said: “I don’t foresee that [NATO] allies will deploy more nuclear weapons in Europe.” However, NATO needs “to assess the implications of the new Russian missile for our security,” he added. Stoltenberg was speaking after US President Donald Trump said Monday he was ready to build up the US nuclear arsenal in response to “Russia’s new missile program.” Trump also announced on Saturday, that the US was pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).