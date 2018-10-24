Yemen warns Saudi-led coalition set for fresh assault on key port Hodeida

The Saudi-led coalition has sent reinforcements to Yemen’s west coast ahead of a fresh assault on the rebel-held port city of Hodeida, Yemeni officials said. The city is a lifeline for international aid deliveries, and the battle to wrest it from the rebels has fallen into stalemate, AP said. According to the officials, the reinforcements arrived on Wednesday in tanks and armored vehicles provided by the United Arab Emirates, a key member of the coalition that has been battling the Houthi Shiite rebels since 2015. In the past 48 hours, at least 65 combatants have been killed and hundreds wounded in fighting around Hodeida and other parts of the country, medical officials say.