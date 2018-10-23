European Parliament elections decisive for migration – Hungary’s PM Orban

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeated his claims that the leadership of the EU wants to create a “European empire” which would subjugate the continent’s nation-states. Speaking on Tuesday during commemorations of a brief 1956 anti-Soviet uprising, Orban called on voters to reject globalism and support “the culture of patriotism” in the 2019 European Parliament elections. The PM said that if immigration continues, “autochthonous Europeans” would become a minority and “terror will become part of life in large cities,” AP said. Opposition parties, at their own commemorative event, called on Hungary to join the European Public Prosecutor’s Office to better fight official corruption.