UN says over 45,000 migrants reached Spain this year

Spain has received more migrants via the Mediterranean Sea so far this year than it did in the previous three years combined, according to the UN migration agency. The Geneva-based International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday that 45,145 men, women and children entered Spain through the western Mediterranean route through October 21. That was almost half of the more than 94,000 migrants who have this year entered Europe by sea from North Africa, AP reports. They came amid a migrant crackdown by countries in the eastern Mediterranean. Total arrivals are significantly down on recent years, with almost 147,000 recorded by this point last year and just over 324,000 in 2016, the UN agency said.