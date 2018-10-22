Israel finds ‘illegal Hezbollah outpost’ on Lebanon border

The Israeli military says it has uncovered a militant outpost on the Lebanese border that Hezbollah guerrillas have set up under the guise of an environmental advocacy group, AP reports. The new observation post in the village of al-Adisa violates the UN resolution that ended the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war and bars militants in southern Lebanon, a senior officer from the military’s Northern Command said Monday. He said Hezbollah is using the “Green Without Borders” association as cover for gathering intelligence on Israeli troops. The officer added that five other Hezbollah posts were uncovered in 2017. The UNIFIL peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon says it has “not observed any unauthorized armed persons” at the position.