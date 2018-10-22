Seoul, Pyongyang and UN Command agree to demilitarize part of border

The two Koreas and the US-led United Nations Command agreed Monday to demilitarize a section of the heavily fortified border dividing the peninsula, by this week, AFP reported. “The three parties agreed to carry out measures to withdraw firearms and guard posts at the Joint Security Area (JSA) by October 25,” Seoul’s Defense Ministry said following trilateral talks. They will then conduct a “three-way joint verification” for the following two days, it added. The JSA, also known as the truce village of Panmunjom, is the only spot along the tense, 250km (155 miles) frontier where troops from the two countries stand face-to-face.