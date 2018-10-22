Poland’s top court judges return from forced retirements after EU challenges move

Several Supreme Court judges in Poland have returned from government-imposed retirements after the EU’s top court ordered their reinstatements. Dozens of supporters greeted the six judges as they headed into the Supreme Court building on Monday, ready to resume work, AP reported. Some 20 of the court’s judges were forced to retire in July after a new law took effect that lowered the retirement age for justices to 65 from 70. The change is part of a judicial overhaul by Poland’s conservative ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS). EU leaders are challenging it in the European Court of Justice, which on Friday issued an injunction suspending the forced retirements. On Tuesday, final results of Sunday’s nationwide ballot for city hall chiefs and provincial assemblies will be published, but exit polls showed PiS made only limited gains and lost a high-profile contest for Warsaw mayor.