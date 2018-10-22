US not ready for cooperation on Syria with Russia – Moscow

The US is not ready yet for full-fledged cooperation on Syria with Russia to eliminate the remaining terrorists and ensure refugees’ return, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. “Concerning our cooperation with the US on other issues, particularly, regional affairs - Syria, the Korean Peninsula and the situation around the Iran nuclear program - no formalized negotiations have been going on,” he said on Monday. The Russian top diplomat was asked whether the issue would be raised at the talks with US National Security Advisor John Bolton, TASS reported. Russia and the US have “a deconfliction channel on Syria,” and Moscow “would be prepared for more substantive cooperation to find ways of resolving the Syrian conflict,” Lavrov said. “However, the US is not ready for such full-fledged cooperation yet,” he added. Bolton began his two-day visit to Moscow on Monday.