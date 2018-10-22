Afghanistan starts counting in parliamentary elections marred by violence, delays

Vote counting has started in Afghanistan following chaotic parliamentary elections marred by violence, technical glitches and unprecedented delays, AP reported Monday. Despite attacks that killed 50, including many children, roughly 4 million Afghan voters cast their ballots over the two-day voting. In southern Kandahar province, voting is to take place next Saturday, after polls there were postponed for a week following an attack that killed two senior Afghan officials, including the powerful provincial police chief, Gen. Abdul Raziq. Unofficial election results are not expected before mid-November and official results sometime in December.