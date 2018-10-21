At least 11, incl. 6 children, killed on 2nd day of Afghanistan’s parliamentary elections

The second day of parliamentary elections in Afghanistan was marred by violence, as at least 11 civilians were killed in a roadside bombing in the eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday. The victims include six children, AP reported citing the spokesman for the provincial governor. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. The parliamentary elections were extended due to violence and technical issues, which disrupted the polls on Saturday. Around 30 people were killed and 100 injured across the country on the first day of the election.