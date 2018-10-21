Israel indefinitely delays demolition of West Bank village after warnings from ICC

Israel has decided to indefinitely freeze the forced evacuation of the West Bank village of Khan al-Ahmar located east of Jerusalem. “The intention is to give a chance to the negotiations and the offers we received from different bodies, including in recent days,” according to a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The decision comes days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) warned that Israel’s planned “evacuation by force” of the village could amount to “war crimes.” The people of Khan al-Ahmar have been anticipating the destruction of their homes for years, as the Israeli state eyes a settlement expansion. The village is home to the Bedouin Jahalin tribe, which was moved from its original home in the Negev desert by the military in the 1950s.