UK’s PM May ‘reminds China’ of importance of maritime law – statement

British Prime Minister Theresa May stressed the importance of international maritime law in a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday, according to May’s office. “The prime minister reiterated the UK’s firm commitment to the rules-based international system, including the importance of freedom of navigation and maritime security, in line with international law,” added the statement, which was issued following a meeting in Brussels. Last month, Beijing expressed anger after a British Royal Navy warship sailed close to islands claimed by China in the South China Sea, saying Britain had engaged in “provocation,” Reuters reported.