Turkish exploration ship to continue Mediterranean operation after ‘Greek frigate incident’

A Turkish energy exploration ship will continue to operate in the Mediterranean Sea, the energy minister said on Friday. Ankara said earlier that the Navy stopped a Greek frigate from harassing the ship due to territorial disputes, Reuters reported. Greece has denied it harassed the ship. Turkey, Greece and Cyprus’ internationally recognized Greek Cypriot government have long disputed their overlapping claims of jurisdiction for offshore oil and gas research in the Mediterranean. “Turkish Petroleum’s exploration ship will continue its activities in line with Turkey’s rights,” Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said in the western coastal province of Izmir, referring to the state-owned oil company.