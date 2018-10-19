UNICEF warns against Yemen’s economic crisis, violence

The UN children’s agency UNICEF has said Yemen’s economic crisis and violence at a key Red Sea port city risks leaving millions of children and families without food, clean water and sanitation. Water and sewage services face the risk of collapse due soaring fuel prices affected by the local currency plunge, according to UNICEF. It warned in a statement on Thursday that families are unable to afford basic food items and that the number of 18.5 million people who are unsure of where their next meal is coming from may soon dramatically increase, AP reports. The violence in the port city of Hodeida threatens to choke off essential aid. Yemen’s war has been raging for more than three years, spawning what the UN describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.