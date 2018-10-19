Both pilots of Russia’s training jet L-39 jet which crashed in Sea of Azov may be dead – report

The pilots of Russia’s L-39 Albatros military training jet, which crashed in the Sea of Azov on Thursday afternoon, may be dead, a source in the Defense Ministry’s team investigating the emergency said on Friday. “There has been no official confirmation of the pilots’ deaths yet. The pilots or their bodies have not been found so far,” TASS quoted the source as saying. “The site of the crash has been established… The plane’s fragments and one parachute have been found there. But the parachute’s pilot is missing,” the source said. He added that too much time has elapsed since the L-39’s crash and there is no chance that the pilots could stay afloat for so long. According to earlier reports, the plane crashed during a training flight at about 14:00 GMT on Thursday. Technical failure is considered as a likely cause of the accident. Both pilots are believed to have ejected themselves. According to the source, the L-39 had taken off from the airdrome in Yeysk, in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region.