Taliban issue fresh call to boycott ‘foreign-imposed’ elections in Afghanistan

The Taliban issued a fresh call for Afghans to boycott this week’s parliamentary elections on Thursday. The movement denouncing the vote as a foreign-imposed process that went against both Islam and Afghan culture, Reuters reports. The statement was the third such call and followed a similar message on Wednesday telling teachers not to participate as election workers in polling stations, many of which are located in schools. It said the elections “are a foreign plot to prolong occupation” and said it was the duty of every Afghan and Muslim to oppose them. “Preachers and prayer leaders must inform their constituency, while tribal leaders and influential figures must prevent participation by the public,” the statement said. The elections for the lower house of parliament are due to take place on Saturday but preparations have been dogged by chaotic organization and allegations of widespread fraud.