US, Chinese defense chiefs discuss disputed S. China Sea at Singapore meeting

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has met with his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of an Asian security conference in Singapore. The talks between the defense chiefs on Thursday lasted 90 minutes but produced no new agreements, AP reported. However, US officials say they sense relations with the Chinese military may be stabilizing after a rocky few months. Mattis described the talks as “straightforward and candid,” according to the Pentagon’s top official for Asia-Pacific affairs, Randall Schriver. The discussions covered numerous issues but focused on the disputed South China Sea. Washington views Chinese military activity there as “irresponsible,” while Beijing complains of an “inappropriate” US military presence.