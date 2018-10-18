‘Nothing decided’ on Brexit transition extension, says France as May ‘considers’ EU proposal

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she is considering a European Union proposal that would keep Britain bound to the bloc’s rules for more than two years after Brexit, AP reports. The two sides now say that Britain will remain subject to the bloc’s rules from Brexit day on March 29 until December 2020, to give time for new trade relations to be set up. The EU has suggested extending that period, to give more time to strike a trade deal that ensures a frictionless border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. May said on Thursday that the UK is considering extending the transition period by “a matter of months.” This idea has angered pro-Brexit politicians in the UK, who see it as an attempt to bind Britain to the bloc indefinitely. A French presidential source said on Thursday that nothing has been decided yet regarding any Brexit transition extension, Reuters reported.