Germany preparing for all Brexit options, including no-deal – Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there is still a chance of concluding an agreement for an orderly exit for Britain from the European Union. However, Berlin is preparing for all options, she told the German parliament, including the possibility of a no-deal departure, Reuters reports. Addressing lawmakers ahead of a Wednesday evening European summit on issues including Brexit, Merkel said agreement had yet to be reached on arrangements for the border between the north and south of Ireland. Germany’s preparations for the possibility of Britain leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement included looking at the status of roughly 100,000 British citizens who live in Germany, and the status of those of them who are German state employees. “I want Britain to be a close and trusting partner for Europe after leaving,” the chancellor said. “It must be clear that in the end there will always be a difference between membership of the EU and being a partner,” she added.