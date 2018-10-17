US sees ‘some withdrawal’ of militants from Syria’s Idlib - envoy

There has been some withdrawal of militants from the demilitarization zone in Idlib following the Russia-Turkey deal on the northwestern Syrian region, the US special representative for Syria engagement said in Ankara. “The withdrawal of heavy weapons is complete by all accounts,” James Jeffrey said. The two countries reached a deal to set up a buffer zone running 15-20km deep into rebel territory and evacuated of all heavy weapons and all militants by Monday. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an alliance spearheaded by Al-Qaeda’s former Syrian affiliate, is the most powerful militant alliance in Idlib, Reuters said. “There is some question as to whether everybody from [Hayat Tahrir al-Sham] has left,” Jeffrey added.