Around 300 Syrian ‘White Helmets’ leave Jordan for West

Around 300 Syrian White Helmets, who fled Syria for Jordan three months ago, have now left for resettlement in Western countries, a Jordanian Foreign Ministry statement said on Wednesday. In July, White Helmets, fleeing advancing Syrian government troops, slipped over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights frontier and into Jordan, with the help of Israeli soldiers and Western powers. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the time he had helped the evacuation at the request of US President Donald Trump and other leaders, Reuters reported. Jordan had accepted them after getting guarantees their stay would be temporary and they would be given asylum in Canada, Germany and Britain. Syrian authorities describe White Helmets as tools of Western propaganda and militia-led insurgents.