Catalan politicians, human rights groups call on Spain to release jailed separatists

The Spanish government is facing calls from Catalan politicians and human rights groups to release jailed separatists, AP said. Amnesty International has called for the “immediate release” of Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, the leaders of two civil society groups who were jailed on October 16, 2017, just over two weeks after an illegal independence referendum was held in Catalonia. The rights group says their jailing is “excessive and disproportionate.” It added that the rebellion charges they face are unjustified and, “therefore, should be dropped.” Catalan regional president Quim Torra, who favors independence from Spain, is paying a visit to the two activists on Tuesday. An evening protest is also scheduled to demand their release.