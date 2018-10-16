Egypt extends state of emergency for 3 months

Egypt has extended its state of emergency for another three months. The government declared a state of emergency after an Islamic State affiliate bombed two Coptic churches in April 2017, killing at least 44 people, and it has been renewed once before, AP said. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s latest renewal was published in the official gazette on Tuesday. Parliament is expected to approve it within seven days, and it has already taken effect. Egypt has been battling Islamic militants for years, mainly in the restive northern Sinai. In February, Egypt launched a massive nationwide security operation.