US military: 60 Al-Shabaab militants killed in largest Somalia airstrike in year

A recent US airstrike in Somalia killed about 60 Al-Shabaab militants in the largest strike against the group in nearly a year, the US military said on Tuesday. It said in a statement that a strike last week near Harardhere, Somalia, killed “approximately sixty terrorists.” In November 2017, more than 100 militants from Islamist Al-Shabaab group were killed in a US airstrike, Reuters reported. The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab aims to topple Somalia’s UN-backed government and impose its own strict interpretation of Islam.

