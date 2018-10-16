Putin to visit Paris on November 11, take part in Armistice Day events – aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Paris on November 11, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday. “We plan to fly to Paris on November 11,” TASS quoted Ushakov as saying. Putin will take part in the Armistice Day events on the Champs-Elysees, according to the official. Putin will also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit, Ushakov added. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on August 30 that Russia had received an invitation from the French side to the centenary of Armistice Day (the end of World War I) and was considering it.