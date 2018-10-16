North, South Korea and US-led UN Command discuss disarming border area

The two Koreas and the US-led United Nations Command met Tuesday to discuss efforts to disarm a military zone the rivals control within their shared border under a peace agreement between the two states. The talks at the Panmunjom border village mark the first meeting between the Koreas and the UN Command to discuss ways to demilitarize the villages Joint Security Area, AP reports. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the military officials, including US Army Col. Burke Hamilton, the secretary of the UN Command’s military armistice committee, reviewed the ongoing demining operations at the Joint Security Area and further plans to demilitarize the zone. The Korean militaries began clearing mines from the area at the start of this month.