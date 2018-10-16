Macron reshuffles govt, moves ruling party chief Castaner to Interior Ministry

French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffled his government on Tuesday. The head of his ruling party, Christophe Castaner, was moved to the post of interior minister. The reshuffle is seen as an attempt to steady Macron’s administration after a series of resignations and revive a reform drive that has shown signs of flagging, Reuters said. The resignation of Interior Minister Gerard Collomb earlier this month prompted the current reshuffle. France’s president was expected to announce the revamp last week, but said he wanted to take more time to ensure the right decisions were made. Opponents said that raised questions about the depth of experience in his party. An official in Macron’s office described the new cabinet as “dynamic.” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who has spearheaded Macron’s Eurozone reform push, and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian retained their posts. The government now has a new agriculture minister, culture minister, and minister for overseas territories.