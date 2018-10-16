Saudi Air Force plane crashes during training mission, crew killed – report
A Saudi Royal Air Force plane crashed during a training mission in northwest of the kingdom, killing all of its crew, the state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday, citing a Defense Ministry source. The on was quoted as saying that the incident happened the previous day. The report did not say how many crew members were on board of the plane, which was a Hawk, Reuters said. Investigation was underway to determine the cause of the military plane’s crash.