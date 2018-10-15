Bulgaria’s main opposition party files motion of no-confidence in govt over healthcare

Bulgaria’s main opposition party has filed a motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s government, saying it had failed to overhaul the ailing health care sector. This is the third attempt by the Socialist Party (BSP) to topple the ruling coalition this year and like the previous ones it is likely to fail as the center-right government has a small majority in parliament. The Socialists, who have 79 seats in the 240-seat parliament, have not secured the backing of any other party. Their leader, Kornelia Ninova, said the BSP wanted to underline the dire state of healthcare services in the Balkan country and the failure of the government, in office since May 2017, to improve the situation, Reuters reports. “Hundreds of thousands Bulgarians cannot get medical treatment because they have no access to a doctor or a hospital or do not have money for treatment,” Ninova said on Monday. The motion comes at a time when the Health Ministry has opened a public debate on reforms needed to improve health care services.