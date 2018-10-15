Iran’s reformist papers say US sanctions violate human rights

Several Iranian reformist newspapers on Monday published a rare joint editorial criticizing US sanctions against the country, AP reported. The newspapers also asked “world journalists” to defend Iranian human rights. The editorial was published in both Farsi and English in at least eight state-owned and pro-reform dailies. It said the US has “lied” about the purpose of sanctions, which target the needs of ordinary people and curtail access to medical supplies and equipment. “Trade restrictions, blockades, embargoes, freezing of assets and other economic sanctions are incompatible with the Charter of the United Nations,” the editorial said. It called the US pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran “an undiplomatic and immoral” policy. The agreement with world powers had been concluded to limit Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.