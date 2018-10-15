Syria’s border crossing with Iraq should open soon – Damascus

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Monday he hoped the Albu Kamal border crossing with neighboring Iraq would open as soon as possible. “We look to the interests of both the Syrian and Iraqi people in opening the Albu Kamal crossing,” Moualem told reporters. The minister maded the statement at a joint conference with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari, who is visiting Damascus, Reuters reported. Jordan and Syria re-opened the Nassib border crossing on Monday. Amman closed the border crossing, known as Jaber in Jordan and Nassib in Syria, after the post was overrun by rebels in April 2015.