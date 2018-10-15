Saudi prosecutors begin investigation into Khashoggi disappearance – report

Saudi Arabia has begun an internal investigation into the disappearance of a prominent journalist at its Istanbul consulate and could hold people accountable if the evidence warrants it, Bloomberg reported, citing a Saudi official. King Salman over the weekend ordered the Saudi public prosecutor to investigate the fate of Jamal Khashoggi, partly due to information received from Turkish authorities, the official said on Monday. This would be a separate inquiry, as Saudi Arabia and Turkey have said they would cooperate in a joint investigation. After information from the Turks and the joint team was received, “the feeling from the leadership was we needed an internal investigation to make sure we’re getting the right story here,” the official said.