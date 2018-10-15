EU Council adopts new sanctions regime to counter use of chemical weapons

The European Union’s Council has adopted a new sanctions regime to counter the use of chemical weapons, the bloc said on Monday. “The Council adopted a new regime of restrictive measures to address the use and proliferation of chemical weapons. This decision is a direct follow-up to the conclusions of the European Council of 28 June 2018,” according to the statement. The move enables the EU to impose sanctions on persons and entities involved in the development and use of chemical weapons anywhere, regardless of their nationality and location. “Sanctions consist of a travel ban to the EU and an asset freeze for persons, and an asset freeze for entities. In addition, EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds available to those listed,” the statement said.