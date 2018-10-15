Pyongyang, Seoul to reconnect roads, rail amid US concerns over easing sanctions

North and South Korea agreed on Monday to begin reconnecting rail and road links, another step that has raised US concerns about the possible undermining of its bid to press the North to give up its nuclear program, Reuters reported. The deal on transport links came during talks in the border village of Panmunjom, aimed at following up on the third summit this year between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, last month. “The South and North reached the agreement after sincerely discussing action plans to develop inter-Korean relations to a new, higher stage,” according to a joint statement released by the South’s Unification Ministry. They two states agreed to hold ceremonies in late November or early December to inaugurate work on reconnecting the railways and roads that have been cut since the 1950-53 Korean War. Joint field studies will be carried out on the transport plans later this month.