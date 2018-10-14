15 civilians killed, 20 injured in Yemen minibus attack – UN

At least 15 Yemeni civilians were killed and 20 others injured when a minibus they were traveling in was struck in Jabal Ras District in Hodeidah Governorate, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Some of the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals. “This is a horrific incident,” said Lise Grande, the OCHA’s humanitarian coordinator for Yemen. “The United Nations agencies working in Yemen unequivocally condemn the attack on civilians and extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” she continued, while declining to place blame on any party. Yemen has been engaged in a brutal war since March 2015, with the Saudi-led coalition often coming under fire for its aerial bombardment of the country and civilian deaths. However, Riyadh denies allegations that it is targeting civilians.