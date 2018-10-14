Russian opposition activist Navalny released from prison

Opposition figure Aleksey Navalny has been released after serving 20 days in jail. He received an administrative sentence for organizing an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow earlier in September that also saw several police cars slightly damaged. Navalny was arrested almost immediately after finishing a 30-day civil sentence for repeated violations of laws concerning rallies. “Fifty days have passed, I am with you again,” the activist wrote on his Instagram page on Sunday.