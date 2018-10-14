19 killed, including children, as bus with migrants crashes in Turkey – media
At least 19 people, including children, died after a truck carrying them overturned in Izmir province, western Turkey, local media reported. Eleven people were also injured in the crash. The vehicle was allegedly transporting illegal migrants from Aydin province. Turkish outlets haven’t released any information on the victims’ nationalities. Turkey became one of the main launch points in 2015 for hundreds of thousands of migrants taking the sea route to the EU.